RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men have been arrested for open murder and other charges in connection to a shooting on Mill Street.

Angel Cruz, 21, and Sheevan Arrind, 22, were arrested earlier on Tuesday.

Sheevan Patel (Reno Police Department)

Angel Cruz (The Reno Police Department)

The arrests stem from a shooting that occurred on Aug. 29 in the area of Lake Street/Mill Street.

When officers arrived, one man was found dead.

