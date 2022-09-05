Wild River Grille host final month to have “Dinner with Your Dog” benefiting the Nevada Humane Society

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dinner and a show and you can bring your dog? Sounds like the perfect way to spend a Monday night.

Wild River Grille is hosting “Dinner with Your Dog” every Monday night throughout September and 10% from every entrée purchased will be donated to the Northern Nevada Humane Society. Offering a wide variety of gourmet entrees as well as quality wines and top-of-the-line brews, Wild River is the perfect place to enjoy Reno’s natural beauty while helping the community.

Manager, Reto Gross, and NHS board member, Britton Griffith, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the success of this event so far this summer and the final four chances you have to bring your dog to dinner before the summer is over.

Wild River Grille is located on the Riverwalk in Downtown Reno (17 S. Virginia St.). Click here for more information.

