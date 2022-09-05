Sunday Weather

Ashley's forecast
Ashley's forecast(KOLO-TV)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:24 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We reached another record here in Reno, 104 degrees. That is also an all time high for September. An excessive heat warning remains in effect until Wednesday, but Tuesday should be the peak of the heat. Make sure to hydrate and stay out of the sun when you can. Temperatures will slowly cool down later in the week and we will have a chance for some thunderstorms.

