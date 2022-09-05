NV Energy urges additional energy conservation through Wednesday

NEVADA (KOLO) - NV Energy is asking its customers to continue to conserve energy through Wednesday amid a record breaking heat wave in northern Nevada.

The energy company had previously asked its customers to do so last week. While saying it appreciates its customer’s efforts in energy conservation, it called more for more, especially between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m.

They say efforts to conserve that energy should look like the following:

Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher to reduce the use of air conditioning, barring any medical issues, and use ceiling fans to cool people and pets. Pre-cool your home prior to 5 p.m.

Avoid using large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers

Turn off pool pumps

Do not charge electric vehicles

Turn off unnecessary lights

Unplug appliances not in use

NV Energy says it is still evaluating its energy supplies and that they could issue a formal call for energy conservation in the coming days to avoid a more serious supply issue.

