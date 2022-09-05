Nevada students invited to make art for America Recycles Day

The event is being held to commemorate America Recycles Day on Nov. 15.
The event is being held to commemorate America Recycles Day on Nov. 15.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:29 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - K-12 students across the state of Nevada are invited to take part in the Nevada Recycles Poster Contest.

The contest, open now through Oct. 13 at 5:00 p.m., invites students to create a poster highlighting the theme of “Refuse it or Reuse it.”

Posters should promote ways to reduce waste by refusing take that which you don’t need, or reusing items you would otherwise throw away. You can submit a poster here.

All K-12 students in Nevada are invited to apply. The contest will be split into four categories:

  • Kindergarten through 2nd grade
  • 3rd grade through 5th grade
  • 6th grade through 8th grade
  • 9th grade through 12th grade

Judges will select three winners from each category, with each winner receiving “substantial gifts”, such as reusable lunch kits, Rocketbook reusable notepads, and compost bins, according to the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Winning submissions will be featured on the Nevada Recycles website, as well as the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources social media channels.

Winners will have a chance to be featured at the Carson City Library and at RTC bus stations in downtown Reno throughout November.

