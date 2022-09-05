Monday Motivations: Meet Dr. Joanne Royer, Morning Break’s newest monthly contributor

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:02 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Meet Dr. Joanne Royer! She has spent more than two decades as a psychotherapist helping clients through traditional talk-therapy. Now her style of helping has evolved to life coaching specifically in helping people “put self-doubt to bed.”

Her mission is to empower woman to learn how to have power over their thoughts rather than letting thoughts have power over them. And we can do that be re-writing the self-doubt and other negative self-talk we hear inside our heads.

Dr. Royer will be a regular, monthly contributor to Morning Break’s mental health segment, Monday Motivations. She, along with spiritual life coach Leigh Hurst and chiropractic neurologist Dr. Randall Gates, will be bringing great conversations, insight and advice to help all of us live our best lives mentally, spiritually and physically.

To learn more about Dr. Royer, click here.

