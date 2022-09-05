Deputies ask for help as they search for missing woman near Pyramid Lake

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing woman near Pyramid Lake.

The WCSO says 34-year-old Cindy Matthews was last seen at 9:00AM on Sunday, September 4 on the west side of the Lake.

Matthews is described as 5′ 2″weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts you are asked to call the WCSO at 775-785-WCSO (9276).

