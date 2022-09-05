Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:54 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling off a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.

The Panama City Beach Police Department responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to a report of a child that had fallen off a balcony at Laketown Wharf Resort, according to WJHG.

Police say the 4-year-old child fell from a third-floor balcony around 4:30 a.m Saturday. The child did not survive the fall.

Police say the child was found by someone going to the gym.

The child’s family was visiting the area from Georgia.

