Beating the heat at the 2022 Best in the West Rib Cook Off

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday, September 4th, 2022 marks day 5 of the Best in the West Rib Cook Off, and while the community enjoys those grilled ribs, the high heat is tough to beat.

“I got my fan back here on a piece of wood, I got another one over there in the corner as well,” said Bobbie Machado, who runs the kitchen for the Just North of Memphis BBQ team, one of the 20+ rib cooking teams at the cook off this year.

“I do take lots of bottled water and I put it in the freezer so that way it keeps the water ice cold and I keep filling it up,” said Machado.

Machado knows staying hydrated is key as she runs around to make sure cook off guests get their ribs, dealing with the hustle is something she is used to, having worked the cook off since the first time the Just North of Memphis team made their debut at the event, 11 years ago.

On top of hydrating, other ways to combat the heat are:

Take shade breaks Apply sunscreen Wear sunglasses Wear hats Stay hydrated by dividing your body weight in half and make sure you drink that amount of water in ounces.

Those tips come from REMSA Health who has had paramedics and a cooldown tent right outside of the Nugget, to make sure everyone at the cook off stays safe.

As of Sunday afternoon, REMSA has treated around 100 heat related incidents, according to Alexia Jobson, EMT, Director of Public Relations with REMSA Health.

One of those incidents involved one member of the JNOM BBQ team.

“I was dehydrated on Wednesday, I went over and saw the lovely EMTs and firefighters and they took great care of me, I went upstairs, cooled down took some more water, a lot more waterwise,” said Mike Peters, Grillman with JNOM BBQ.

REMSA advises everyone to be aware and look out for signs of heat-related illnesses like muscle cramps, headaches, and nausea. You can also try to stay out of the heat of the day 10am - 4pm. Certain high-risk populations need to take extra precautions, if you are pregnant, elderly, or have infants/small children.

If someone has an altered mental state, loses consciousness or is hot and dry (they have stopped sweating,) those are signs of heat stroke and is considered a medical emergency. Get that person into the shade and begin cooling them and call 911.

The 2022 Best in the West Rib Cook Off is going on at the Nugget until September 5th.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.