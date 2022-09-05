Airport heavily encouraging Cell Phone Waiting Lot use

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is one of the busiest days all year at the airport as visitors to the area head home after a three-day weekend. But added to that mix is the Burning Man crowd, headed home after days spent on the playa.

Bikes and bags are unloaded as burners catch their flights to go home, then there are locals and other visitors coming into town.

At the Cell Phone Waiting Lot all is calm. Drivers who use it say it’s a way to avoid the congestion.

“We come here about 10 minutes before the flight lands,” says Bob Stanoff. “We wait for either a text or phone call from a friend or family and then we go over and meet them. Or we have people meet us here to keep the airport less congested,” he says.

The Cell Phone Waiting Lot concept here at the Reno Tahoe Airport has been around since 2007.

Still, it hasn’t caught on as much as airport officials would like. But with expansion plans for both the ticket area as well as added gates in the months and years to come, they are hoping more and more drivers take advantage of the free service.

“Coming late September, early October we are going to close those first three lanes that go right in front of the airport,” says Stacey Sunday with Reno Tahoe Airport. “So, it will push everyone into three lanes only when we have six. That is going to congest a lot of things. We know people are used to scooting right into the airport, pick someone up and come out. That is going to change with the construction,” she says.

Sunday says cell lots have the phone numbers of all the major carriers so drivers can check on the status of the flight. They can also check the airport’s website. Then it’s only a four-minute drive on National Guard Way directly to the airport.

Stanoff says he knows why many people don’t use this service.

“The problem is a lot of people don’t know where there is (sic) because it’s hidden,” he says.

Sunday says better signs are in the works. If that doesn’t increase, the number of cars waiting in this lot, a driving experience at the airport that could test the patience of Job just might.

Could awareness become so great in the months and years to come that the airport has to open another Cell Phone Waiting Lot?

Airport officials say they hope so.

