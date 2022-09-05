2 major road detours for Sparks Blvd. planned this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC of Washoe County says it is planning major road detours this weekend on Sparks Boulevard for paving operations.

The work will be a part of phase one of the Sparks Boulevard Project, split into two weekend closures.

Weekend closure one will begin Sept. 9 and last until Sept. 12. It will close Sparks Boulevard in the southbound direction from Lincoln Way to the I-80 eastbound off-ramp. Northbound traffic will remain open.

A map of roadway closure 1 (RTC)

Traffic will be detoured to and from Sparks Boulevard through Lincoln Way to Lillard Drive/Brierley Way to Vista Boulevard. The I-80 westbound ramp from Sparks Boulevard will remain open.

Weekend closure two will begin the week after on Sept. 16 until Sept. 19. It will close Sparks Boulevard southbound from Lincoln Way to Greg Street and northbound from Greg Street to the I-80 westbound off-ramp.

A map of major roadway closure two (RTC)

The eastbound I-80 off-ramp will be closed and traffic will be detoured to Vista Boulevard. Traffic will be detoured to and from Sparks Boulevard on Greg Street/Vista Boulevard to Prater Way to Sparks Boulevard and eastbound traffic on I-80 will be detoured to Vista Boulevard.

Once finished, the project will add to roadway capacity by restriping the existing right-of-way to three lanes in each direction. RTC says the project will increase safety and accessibility and improve bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

Completion of the project is expected in the spring of 2023, and will cost around $12 million.

