2 major road detours for Sparks Blvd. planned this weekend

Completion of the project is expected in the spring of 2023
(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:04 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC of Washoe County says it is planning major road detours this weekend on Sparks Boulevard for paving operations.

The work will be a part of phase one of the Sparks Boulevard Project, split into two weekend closures.

Weekend closure one will begin Sept. 9 and last until Sept. 12. It will close Sparks Boulevard in the southbound direction from Lincoln Way to the I-80 eastbound off-ramp. Northbound traffic will remain open.

A map of roadway closure 1
A map of roadway closure 1(RTC)

Traffic will be detoured to and from Sparks Boulevard through Lincoln Way to Lillard Drive/Brierley Way to Vista Boulevard. The I-80 westbound ramp from Sparks Boulevard will remain open.

Weekend closure two will begin the week after on Sept. 16 until Sept. 19. It will close Sparks Boulevard southbound from Lincoln Way to Greg Street and northbound from Greg Street to the I-80 westbound off-ramp.

A map of major roadway closure two
A map of major roadway closure two(RTC)

The eastbound I-80 off-ramp will be closed and traffic will be detoured to Vista Boulevard. Traffic will be detoured to and from Sparks Boulevard on Greg Street/Vista Boulevard to Prater Way to Sparks Boulevard and eastbound traffic on I-80 will be detoured to Vista Boulevard.

Once finished, the project will add to roadway capacity by restriping the existing right-of-way to three lanes in each direction. RTC says the project will increase safety and accessibility and improve bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

Completion of the project is expected in the spring of 2023, and will cost around $12 million.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mill Street Shooting
One dead in downtown Reno shooting
Edward Doyle Small
Sheriff’s office: Fernley shooting death was a family dispute
Was the precipitation we saw this month enough to help our drought?
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Crews put the finishing touches on our area's newest casino
Legends Bay Casino prepares for grand opening

Latest News

The event is being held to commemorate America Recycles Day on Nov. 15.
Nevada students invited to make art for America Recycles Day
Dr. Joanne Royer
Monday Motivations: Meet Dr. Joanne Royer, Morning Break’s newest monthly contributor
Cooper Sandoval
13-year-old Cooper Sandoval to be a guest speaker at Philanthropy Leaders Summit this weekend
Dinner with Your Dog at Wild River Grille
Wild River Grille host final month to have “Dinner with Your Dog” benefiting the Nevada Humane Society