13-year-old Cooper Sandoval to be a guest speaker at Philanthropy Leaders Summit this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Few things are more inspiring than young people going above and beyond to help those in our community. And 8th grader from Reno, Cooper Sandoval, is doing just that.

Despite just being 13 years old, he has an incredible list of accomplishments all in the name of philanthropy.

Association of Fundraising Professionals – Sierra Chapter “Youth Philanthropist of the Year” in 2019.

Helped raise over $50,000 through in-kind donations of his artwork to charities such as the Children’s Cabinet, Washoe County Foster Care and Art for Recovery.

2021 - Joined the Imagine Dragons on stage to leverage a $50,000 donation at the Tyler Robinson Foundation “Rise Up” gala which raised over $2M.

Planned and coordinated a Black Light Wrestling Tournament to benefit the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation which raised $50,000.

Youngest artist in the 2022 Art for Recovery Exhibition at the Nevada Museum of Art on September 22.

This weekend, he’ll also be adding to his resume by becoming one of the guest speakers at the 11th Annual Philanthropy Leaders Summit which takes place in both Las Vegas, Reno and virtually. Sandoval will not only be speaking at the same event as NBA Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal, and Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan, he will also be introducing keynote speaker, Ben Mckee, the bassist for the Grammy Award Winning band Imagine Dragons who will be sharing remarks from Las Vegas.

Sandoval and his mother, Annie Zucker who is also a Philanthropy Leaders Summit Advisory Committee member, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the importance of philanthropy and helping others during difficult times.

