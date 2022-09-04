Wolf Pack running game, defense play big role again as Nevada beats Texas State 38-14

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - The Nevada Wolf Pack football team improved to 2-0 Saturday afternoon with a 38-14 win over Texas State.

Statistics courtesy of Nevada Athletics:

• Nevada improved to 2-0 on the season with its 38-14 victory over Texas State ... the Wolf Pack starts a season 2-0 for the third-straight time.

• Nevada’s defense held Texas State to minus 12 rushing yards on the day.

• The Pack scored 24 points in the third quarter to break open what was a 14-7 game at halftime.

• Nevada’s defense had four takeaways (two INT, two fumble recoveries) a week after having five at New Mexico State ... the Pack has now made nine takeaways over the first two games of the season.

• DB Bentlee Sanders made his second and third interceptions of the season, and forced a third-quarter fumble that was recovered by Maurice Wilmer.

• Sanders’ second pick of the day was returned for a 28-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

• The Nevada defense recorded four sacks Saturday, led by 2.0 from Dom Peterson ... James Hansen had a strip-sack which Peterson recovered in the third quarter.

• DT Dom Peterson made 2.0 sacks on the day, bringing his season total to 3.0 ... it was his fourth-career game with at least two sacks, and first since recording 2.0 Oct. 12, 2021, at Boise State.

• Peterson also recovered his second fumble of the season, falling on the ball after James Hansen’s strip-sack.

• Nevada RBs Toa Taua (four yards) and Devonte Lee (five yards) each rushed for a touchdown Saturday, with Taua going ... for Taua the two rushing scores were his first of the season, and for Lee his third ... the backs are now equal with 24-career rushing touchdowns apiece.

• Kicker Brandon Talton connected on a 50-yard field goal in the third quarter, his fourth-career field goal of at least 50 yards ... Talton now has 62 career field goals, 10 back of Nevada all-time leader Marty Zendejas (72).

• QB Shane Illingworth started under center for Nevada, and finished 11-for-13 passing for 101 yards.

• Nate Cox entered the game at the second Wolf Pack drive of the second half, and rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown, while going 5-for-7 passing for 43 yards.

