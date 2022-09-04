RPD cracks down on dangerous, hazardous motorcycle riding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A crackdown on hazardous and aggressive motorcycle driving Saturday led to two arrests, 29 citations and four warnings, the Reno Police Department said Sunday.

The two arrests were for driving under the influence.

Five officers from the RPD traffic section conducted the operation in high-traffic areas, police said.

“Nevada state laws require motorcyclists to wear a DOT helmet and possess a motorcycle license endorsement,” police said in a statement. “Drivers of vehicles should look twice before turning and sharing the road. "

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided a grant for the enforcement.

