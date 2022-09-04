Record September heat for Reno

The 33rd Best In The West Nugget Rib Cook-Off.
The 33rd Best In The West Nugget Rib Cook-Off.(Crystal Garcia/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:48 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The National Weather Service reported Reno reached 104 degrees Sunday afternoon, the hottest September day ever recorded in the Biggest Little City. It’s not the official high yet, though.

It reached that temperature at 2:45 p.m.

Another 104-degree day is forecast for Tuesday with Monday and Wednesday also expected to reach triple digits.

There’s a chance for cooler and wetter weather next week.

“It’s a complicated forecast though as possible remnant tropical moisture may or may not phase with an incoming trough off the Pacific. Confidence is lower than usual,” the National Weather Service said.

