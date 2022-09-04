Police dog finds more than 12 pounds of fentanyl in Auburn

Police dog Ruger and more than 50,000 fentanyl pills found in Auburn, Calif.
Police dog Ruger and more than 50,000 fentanyl pills found in Auburn, Calif.(Placer County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUBURN, Calif. (KOLO) -The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said canine Ruger and his handler got about 50,000 fentanyl pills off the street.

A Placer County deputy pulled over a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 80 in Auburn on Aug. 29 at about 1:35 p.m, the sheriff’s office said.

Ruger alerted his handler to the driver’s side of the vehicle. The deputy found five packages of blue-green fentanyl wrapped in aluminum and vacuum-sealed plastic. The total weight was more than 12 pounds, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, 27-year-old Brigido Lopez-Beltran, and passenger, 32-year-old Joaquin Mardueno, were both arrested for possession and sale of narcotics, the sheriff’s office said.

