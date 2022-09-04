Police dog finds more than 12 pounds of fentanyl in Auburn
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUBURN, Calif. (KOLO) -The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said canine Ruger and his handler got about 50,000 fentanyl pills off the street.
A Placer County deputy pulled over a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 80 in Auburn on Aug. 29 at about 1:35 p.m, the sheriff’s office said.
Ruger alerted his handler to the driver’s side of the vehicle. The deputy found five packages of blue-green fentanyl wrapped in aluminum and vacuum-sealed plastic. The total weight was more than 12 pounds, the sheriff’s office said.
The driver, 27-year-old Brigido Lopez-Beltran, and passenger, 32-year-old Joaquin Mardueno, were both arrested for possession and sale of narcotics, the sheriff’s office said.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.