Police dog finds more than 12 pounds of fentanyl in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. (KOLO) -The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said canine Ruger and his handler got about 50,000 fentanyl pills off the street.

A Placer County deputy pulled over a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 80 in Auburn on Aug. 29 at about 1:35 p.m, the sheriff’s office said.

Ruger alerted his handler to the driver’s side of the vehicle. The deputy found five packages of blue-green fentanyl wrapped in aluminum and vacuum-sealed plastic. The total weight was more than 12 pounds, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, 27-year-old Brigido Lopez-Beltran, and passenger, 32-year-old Joaquin Mardueno, were both arrested for possession and sale of narcotics, the sheriff’s office said.

