Pack wraps undefeated weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada Volleyball went undefeated this weekend at the Gonzaga Tournament after a 3-1 win against Idaho State, State Saturday morning.

Kayla Afoa and Gabby McLaughlin led the team’s offense with 21 kills. Afoa recorded a .151 hitting percentage and 10 digs, while McLaughlin had a .256 hitting percentage and 11 digs.

Jordan Schwartz continues to be the main weapon for the Pack in blocks after putting up five total blocks. Nicanora Clarke and Bella Snyder also added five total blocks for the Pack.

Kia Kaohelaulii and Andrea Alcaraz recorded double-digit dig totals. Kaohelaulii contributed 28 digs, while Alcaraz had 19 digs and 57 assists.

In the match Nevada jumped on the scoreboard first with a four-point run. Idaho State picked up its rhythm and tied the game 4-4. The game continued in a back-and-forth fashion until the 24-23 mark when the Pack had set point. The Bengals tied the game to take the game to extra points, but the Pack was able to keep the lead to win the set 27-25.

The opposite happened in the second set. The Bengals took an early lead, but the Pack tied the game at the 20-20 mark after a kill by Afoa. Nevada took the lead, but Idaho State reversed the score and won the set 27-25.

In the third, the Bengals put up an early lead, but the Pack made a comeback to tie the game 3-3. Nevada took the lead to close the game 25-13.

The final set belonged to the Pack from the beginning. The Bengals cut the margin to 16-11, but Nevada closed the set 25-15.

Nevada continues on the road for the Cal Tournament, September 9-10.

The Pack will face Tennessee State and Utah Tech Sept. 9, and Cal Sept. 10.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.