RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A celebration of life and culture at the 34th annual Numaga Indian Days celebration.

“Numaga Indian days is in celebration of chief Numaga, who basically chose peace when our people were being ran into reservations, and sadly, massacred. He was actually an advocate for climate justice, even in his time in the 19th century so we’re here celebrating him,” said Bethany Sam, spokesperson for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.

Over 200 dancers dressed in traditional regalia danced to traditional music from drummers and singers. The event is free and open to all, and attendees traveled from all over the country, including the Yakama Nation Tribe in Washington state.

“I’ve always wanted to Pow Wow and dance in Nevada, its my first time being here and even though its windy and dusty its still great, we are celebrating the gift of life and the circle of life, dancing, singing and enjoying ourselves,” said Gerald George, Yakama Nation Tribe member who travelled 12 hours to Numaga Pow Wow.

The event is hosted by the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, which is made up of 1200 of members of the Paiute, Washoe, and Shoshone tribes.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.