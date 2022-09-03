What to expect at Barrels & Bites 2022

By Denise Wong
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:10 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Barrels & Bites is back. The popular event, which benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, is returning September 9, 2022. It will feature themed alcohol and spirit booths and more while highlighting local businesses. Colie Glenn with the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows and Tony King with Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect.

