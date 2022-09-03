Three killed, three injured in cenral Nevada crash

BATTLE MOUNTAIN, Nev. (KOLO) -Three people died Aug. 21 in a crash on Nevada 305 about 7 miles south of Battle Mountain, the Nevada State Police said Friday. Three juveniles were injured.

The NSP were called to the crash at about 3:31 a.m. The investigation so far shows a silver Kia sport utility vehicle was going south on Nevada 305 while a white Chevrolet sports utility vehicle was going north.

For a still unknown reason, the Kia crossed into the northbound lane. The left front of the Kia struck the left front of the Chevrolet, NSP said. The impact knocked the Kia back into the southbound lane where it came to rest, partially blocking the road. The Chevrolet was diverted to the left, left the road and overturned.

The driver of the Kia, Yurinia Ramirez, 35, of Estacada, Ore,, and her female juvenile passenger died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jarrett MacDonald, 26, of Bremerton, Wash,, was unrestrained in the vehicle and ejected. He died at the scene.

Three Kia juvenile passengers, two male ad one female, were taken for treatment of injuries in varying degrees of severity, the NSP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Mitch Payne at 775-753- 1111.

