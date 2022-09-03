Sparks crime spree allegations: Car jacking, intentionally running over elderly man

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Sparks man Friday for an alleged crime spree that included carjacking, kidnapping and intentionally running over someone.

Moises Portillo-Perez’s alleged crime spree was around the Sparks Marina but the Reno Police Department arrested him at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday in downtown Reno.

Sparks police said Portillo-Perez approached two people in a parking lot on Legends Bay Drive just east of the Sparks Marina, opened the door of their vehicle and forced them into the backseat at gunpoint. The suspect then drove recklessly towards Sparks Boulevard, firing shots at random vehicles.

Portillo-Perez began heading west again and stopped on Marina Gateway Drive. The two in the backseat fled and went to a nearby casino and called police.

Portillo-Perez then got back into the stolen vehicle and a short time later got into an argument with a 71-year-old man. Police said Portillo-Perez then drove the wrong direction on Marina Gateway Drive and onto a sidewalk and intentionally drove ito the man, knocking him on the ground.

Portillo-Perez was booked into the Washoe County jail for armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, discharging a gin from a vehicle and battery with a deadly weapon.

