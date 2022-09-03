Reno Police Department issues 78 citations in pedestrian safety effort

Pedestrian Safety graphic
Pedestrian Safety graphic(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:07 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian safety enforcement on Friday led to 78 traffic citations and 10 warnings, the Reno Police Department said.

Police also made one arrest for driving under the influence and gave 10 warnings.

Eleven officers targeted drivers and pedestrians in areas that had the highest concentration of pedestrian-related accidents.”

“Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals,” police said in a statement. “If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians. A good rule of thumb for all is to ‘Look Up, Look Out.’”

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant for the enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carleja Ashanique Royal
Two shot, one killed in shooting near Grand Sierra Resort
The scene of a stabbing along Arlington Avenue in downtown Reno.
One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed
Mill Street Shooting
One dead in downtown Reno shooting
Was the precipitation we saw this month enough to help our drought?
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
Edward Doyle Small
Sheriff’s office: Fernley shooting death was a family dispute

Latest News

Fatal crash graphic.
Three killed, three injured in cenral Nevada crash
Barrels & Bites
Barrels & Bites 2022
50 yard line at Mackay Stadium
Water bottles allowed at Nevada’s first home game
Ron Carter celebrates turning 100 years old.
Special 100th Birthday Celebration in Carson City