Reno Police Department issues 78 citations in pedestrian safety effort

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian safety enforcement on Friday led to 78 traffic citations and 10 warnings, the Reno Police Department said.

Police also made one arrest for driving under the influence and gave 10 warnings.

Eleven officers targeted drivers and pedestrians in areas that had the highest concentration of pedestrian-related accidents.”

“Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals,” police said in a statement. “If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians. A good rule of thumb for all is to ‘Look Up, Look Out.’”

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant for the enforcement.

