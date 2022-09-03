Crackdown on online johns leads to 2 arrests, 5 citations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A regional sex crime team arrested two this week in a crackdown on online prostitution solicitation and cited five others.

The Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit announced the arrest of Prince Singh, 26, on charges of soliciting a child for prostitution and attempted sexual abuse of a child; and the arrest of Christopher Wallace Coolley, 45, for soliciting an adult for prostitution and possession of a controlled substance.

The five cited for soliciting an adult for prostitution were Mark Crumby, Richard Hall, Raymond Martinez, Scott Nestaval and Alvar Quispe.

The HEAT operation targeted people who purchased sex online.

“Detectives were contacted by individuals via various online platforms and through their conversations, the individuals solicited to engage in sexual activity with the undercover detective, in exchange for money,” HEAT said in a statement.

The customers then went to the meet location and were arrested or cited.

The regional HEAT unit is comprised of detectives from the Washoe County Sheriff’s office and the police departments for Reno and Sparks. For this operation, HEAT partnered with the FBI, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, University of Nevada Police Services, Washoe County School District Police, Nevada Department of Corrections, Nevada Gaming Control Board and the Reno Police Department Downtown Enforcement Team.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.