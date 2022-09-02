Water bottles allowed at Nevada’s first home game

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The last time there was a day game at MacKay Stadium. It was not a great day for The Pack. They lost to The Rebels, and the Fremont Cannon headed down to Las Vegas. That was November 2019. It would be the last football game in MacKay Stadium in front of a crowd as COVID restrictions were put in place.

Tomorrow changes all of that. A day game against Texas State.

Jess Horning is already preparing for the tailgate happening hours before the gates open.

“I think it is going to take some time for the tailgating to build back up to what it was,” says Horning. “I remember growing up tailgating was really big, and the games were really packed, and I think it is going to take time,” he says.

But tomorrow’s first home game---in the day no less, has posed another challenge for the athletic department.

With temperatures hitting near the century mark by game time, the university has sent out this notice:

“This Saturday, fans attending will be allowed to bring empty reusable bottles to fill up with water throughout the contest, and unsealed plastic bottles of water (up to 24 oz) into Mackay Stadium.”

“However we are going to maintain our prohibition on glass containers,” says Aaron Juarez, UNR Assistant Athletics Director Strategic Communications. “So, fans are allowed this Saturday, items such as Yetis, plastic Nalgene bottles...and sealed plastic water bottles,” he says.

Juarez says no umbrellas are allowed.

Those most impacted by the heat will be sitting in the stands on the east side of Mackay just above the Nevada bench. There are more than 10 drinking fountains throughout the stadium so fans can continue to stay hydrated by filling up their water bottles.

“I just think that’s another example of how they are welcoming the community into the games,” says Horning on the easement of regulations.

While fans will be able to bring water bottles both empty and full into the game tomorrow, they might also want to consider bringing sun screen and hats.

