Tahoe National Forest fire restrictions increase

(WYMT)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:31 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - The Tahoe National Forest is increasing its fire restrictions starting Friday due to the ongoing drought and hot temperatures.

Campfires or charcoal briquette fires will still only be allowed in established fire rings within designated developed campgrounds and day-use sites. Discharging firearms, smoking, and use of vehicles off designated roads is also restricted.

“As we move into the height of fire season in California, we are putting additional fire restrictions in place to protect our forests and surrounding communities,” said Acting Tahoe National Forest Fire Management Officer Kyle Jacobson. “Vegetation continues to dry amid drought conditions, which has lowered fuel moistures to a critical level. Additionally, a local heat warning is in effect for the next week.”

The Tahoe National Forest advises people do the following to prevent human caused wildfires:

  • Campfires: Attend your campfire at all times. Ensure your fire is completely extinguished: drown with water (NOT dirt), stir with your shovel, drown again, and feel for any heat using the back of your hand. Continue this process until no heat remains.
  • Stoves: If using pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns, or heating devices, use in barren areas with at least 3 feet of clearance from grasses and other debris that may catch fire. Prevent stoves from tipping.
  • Vehicles: When traveling, ensure your chains are properly connected. The hot underside of the vehicle and dragging chains can start a fire. Stick to driving on designated roads and trails and be careful to not park your car or OHV in tall, dry, vegetation, including grass. The Tahoe National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Map can be found on our website at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/tahoe/mvum.
  • Spark Arrestors: Ensure that all internal or external combustion engines have a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order.
  • Flammable Items: Fireworks are prohibited on all national forests year-round, leave them and all other pyrotechnic devices at home. Always use caution with smoking. Extinguish all smoking materials dead out on bare soil. Pack out all cigarette butts and filters.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carleja Ashanique Royal
Two shot, one killed in shooting near Grand Sierra Resort
The scene of a stabbing along Arlington Avenue in downtown Reno.
One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed
Mill Street Shooting
One dead in downtown Reno shooting
Was the precipitation we saw this month enough to help our drought?
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
Edward Doyle Small
Sheriff’s office: Fernley shooting death was a family dispute

Latest News

Movie Minute - September 2, 2022
Movie Minute: One show to rule them all, “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” makes a big debut
9/11 Day of Service
Honor the 21st anniversary of 9/11 by volunteering in the community throughout the month of September
City of Reno says more input is needed before deciding on future of park activity center
Troy Driver of Fallon makes his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Sept. 13-15 hearing canceled in Fernley kidnap-killing case