Tahoe National Forest fire restrictions increase

NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - The Tahoe National Forest is increasing its fire restrictions starting Friday due to the ongoing drought and hot temperatures.

Campfires or charcoal briquette fires will still only be allowed in established fire rings within designated developed campgrounds and day-use sites. Discharging firearms, smoking, and use of vehicles off designated roads is also restricted.

“As we move into the height of fire season in California, we are putting additional fire restrictions in place to protect our forests and surrounding communities,” said Acting Tahoe National Forest Fire Management Officer Kyle Jacobson. “Vegetation continues to dry amid drought conditions, which has lowered fuel moistures to a critical level. Additionally, a local heat warning is in effect for the next week.”

The Tahoe National Forest advises people do the following to prevent human caused wildfires:

Campfires: Attend your campfire at all times. Ensure your fire is completely extinguished: drown with water (NOT dirt), stir with your shovel, drown again, and feel for any heat using the back of your hand. Continue this process until no heat remains.

Stoves: If using pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns, or heating devices, use in barren areas with at least 3 feet of clearance from grasses and other debris that may catch fire. Prevent stoves from tipping.

Vehicles: When traveling, ensure your chains are properly connected. The hot underside of the vehicle and dragging chains can start a fire. Stick to driving on designated roads and trails and be careful to not park your car or OHV in tall, dry, vegetation, including grass. The Tahoe National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Map can be found on our website at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/tahoe/mvum

Spark Arrestors: Ensure that all internal or external combustion engines have a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order.

Flammable Items: Fireworks are prohibited on all national forests year-round, leave them and all other pyrotechnic devices at home. Always use caution with smoking. Extinguish all smoking materials dead out on bare soil. Pack out all cigarette butts and filters.

