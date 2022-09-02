Staying cool during a heatwave

\RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Those triple-digit temperatures are still in our forecast well into the Labor Day weekend and after. We have some ways for people to stay safe during the heatwave.

Staying hydrated is key and staying in air conditioning is the best you can do.

Spray yourself with cold water. Block out windows, especially the ones that get the afternoon sun.

The CDC recommends drinking more water than usual, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Look out for the signs of heat exhaustion like heavy sweating, cold, pale and clammy skin, fatigue, and dizziness.

If any one of these few things happens- move to a cooler location, put wet cloths on your body, and make wear loose your clothing or take a cool bath.

In these extreme temperatures it’s also important to check on your neighbors and friends.

For more tips to beat the heat, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.