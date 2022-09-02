Staying cool during a heatwave

Northern Nevada is under a heat advisory and will remain so until Tuesday. Thursday’s high will...
Northern Nevada is under a heat advisory and will remain so until Tuesday. Thursday’s high will be 100 degrees with clear skies and winds blowing about 5 miles per hour later in the afternoon. These very hot temperatures are expected to stick around until the heat advisory ends on Tuesday.(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:15 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

\RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Those triple-digit temperatures are still in our forecast well into the Labor Day weekend and after. We have some ways for people to stay safe during the heatwave.

Staying hydrated is key and staying in air conditioning is the best you can do.

Spray yourself with cold water. Block out windows, especially the ones that get the afternoon sun.

The CDC recommends drinking more water than usual, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Look out for the signs of heat exhaustion like heavy sweating, cold, pale and clammy skin, fatigue, and dizziness.

If any one of these few things happens- move to a cooler location, put wet cloths on your body, and make wear loose your clothing or take a cool bath.

In these extreme temperatures it’s also important to check on your neighbors and friends.

For more tips to beat the heat, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carleja Ashanique Royal
Two shot, one killed in shooting near Grand Sierra Resort
The scene of a stabbing along Arlington Avenue in downtown Reno.
One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed
Mill Street Shooting
One dead in downtown Reno shooting
Was the precipitation we saw this month enough to help our drought?
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
Alejandra Mora-Izquierdo
One critically injured in west Sparks shooting; stabbing suspect arrested

Latest News

Washoe County expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility
Cancer cells as seen by a microscope
Advanced stage cervical cancer on the rise
Nevadans asked to light up skylines for suicide prevention week
Child with ADHD watches images projected on a screen during Neurotherapy session.
Children with ADHD finding success with Neurotherapy