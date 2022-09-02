SPCA offers tips to keep pets safe in the heat

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the heat we’re facing here in the Truckee Meadows, the SPCA of Northern Nevada is warning pet owners to be aware of the dangers.

It says you have to keep in mind that when it’s 90 degrees or hotter, the temperature of the pavement outside can really skyrocket to upwards of 150 degrees. The best time to walk your dogs is in the morning or evening hours when it’s coolest and if you’re unsure whether the pavement is too hot, there’s a simple test you can do to find out.

“If you’re uncomfortable when you put your forearm to the pavement, then it’s too hot for your dog’s paws,” says Emily Lee with the SPCA of Northern Nevada.

Of course, you’ll also want to avoid leaving your animals in your car unattended.

“We want to remind people that our vehicles are like ovens and even if it’s cool in the shade, 70 degrees, our vehicles can get upwards of 100 degrees,” says Lee.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.