Reno man sentenced to more than 5 years for retail theft ring

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man was sentenced to more than five years behind bars for conducting a multi-million dollar retail theft operation.

44-year-old Gennaro Canta will also serve three years of probation following his release.

Officials say Canta conducted a multi-million dollar retail theft operation by buying stolen items from users and reselling them online. He plead guilty to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering in June 2022.

Court documents show Canta paid the drug users to steal merchandise from large retail stores in Nevada and California from 2014 to 2016. He also hired people to help him sell the stolen merchandise on Amazon and eBay.

Over the course of two years, Canta sold more than 11,000 items on eBay totaling more than $756,000, and nearly 2,500 items on Amazon for around $327,500.

