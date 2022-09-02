Reno Laborfest 2022

Employers will be on hand at the family friendly event to share information
By Denise Wong
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:23 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Labor Day is just around the corner and this year, that means the first ever Reno Laborfest taking place in Idlewild Park.  It’s a celebration of the American worker and offers a chance for people to find out more about employment and apprenticeship opportunities.  Wendy Colborne with the Northern Nevada Central Labor Council visited KOLO 8 to talk about the family-friendly event taking place and what people can expect.

