Northern Nevada Labor Council hosts LaborFest

Reno Laborfest
Reno Laborfest(kolo)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:44 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Central Labor Council is bringing employers and the community together in this years’ LaborFest.

On Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., people have a chance to explore new job opportunities at Idlewild Park. This event is also addressing the workers shortage we see are seeing in Nevada.

So here’s the chance to get those resumes ready and connect with employers in our community. The event will feature food trucks, live music, a kids’ play area, and a beer garden.

RTC will also be providing free transportation. You can park at the public parking by the courthouse downtown and ride route 16 to Idlewild park.

Wendy from NNCLC shared,

“We actually didn’t have LaborFest the past couple of years and it was because of COVID, and that has led a lot of people to realize what their worth in the market place. All the jobs we have out here pay well, treat people with respect, and if you’re still looking for somtehing, and nothing feels quite like a good fit for you this is a great place to come out and take a look. "

For more information on Monday’s event, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carleja Ashanique Royal
Two shot, one killed in shooting near Grand Sierra Resort
The scene of a stabbing along Arlington Avenue in downtown Reno.
One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed
Mill Street Shooting
One dead in downtown Reno shooting
Was the precipitation we saw this month enough to help our drought?
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
Alejandra Mora-Izquierdo
One critically injured in west Sparks shooting; stabbing suspect arrested

Latest News

Northern Nevada is under a heat advisory and will remain so until Tuesday. Thursday’s high will...
Staying cool during a heatwave
A NEW EXPRESS LIFT AT MT. ROSE SKI CONTINUES TO MAKE STRIDES
A new express lift at Mt. Rose ski continues to make strides
The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation is the only non-profit in the region solely...
Arch lighting raising money for children fighting cancer
Today only, the bakery will be giving away 250 of their Confetti Budntlets at the McCarran...
25th anniversary celebration for Nothing Bundt Cakes