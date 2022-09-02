Northern Nevada Labor Council hosts LaborFest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Central Labor Council is bringing employers and the community together in this years’ LaborFest.

On Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., people have a chance to explore new job opportunities at Idlewild Park. This event is also addressing the workers shortage we see are seeing in Nevada.

So here’s the chance to get those resumes ready and connect with employers in our community. The event will feature food trucks, live music, a kids’ play area, and a beer garden.

RTC will also be providing free transportation. You can park at the public parking by the courthouse downtown and ride route 16 to Idlewild park.

Wendy from NNCLC shared,

“We actually didn’t have LaborFest the past couple of years and it was because of COVID, and that has led a lot of people to realize what their worth in the market place. All the jobs we have out here pay well, treat people with respect, and if you’re still looking for somtehing, and nothing feels quite like a good fit for you this is a great place to come out and take a look. "

For more information on Monday’s event, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.