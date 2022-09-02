A new express lift at Mt. Rose ski continues to make strides

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new express lift at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe continues to make strides. The old Lakeview triple chair towers and lift terminals have been removed and the site is almost ready for the installation of a high-speed four-passenger lift.

The Lakeview Express will take riders to the top of the mountain in less than four minutes.

“It used to be about a 10-minute ride on the fixed-grip chair,” said Mike Pierce, marketing director.

This is part of a $7.5 million project that includes trail additions and new skier traffic patterns.

“A lot of our lower-level skiers will often go to the top and then they make their way down to that terrain that this lift is going to access,” said Pierce. “Those guys should be more inclined to take the Lakeview Express because it’s going to go to a nice big green trail that accesses Around the World trail so we should see less low-level traffic at the top.”

While all of that may sound exciting, Pierce said the bigger news is “now our lower-level skiers will get off the chair and there’s Lake Tahoe just going ta-da!” said Pierce. “Normally those views are kind of limited to our advanced level skiers.”

These renovations have been on the resort’s ‘to-do list’ for a while, but the pandemic moved the timeline.

“When we had capacity restrictions on our lifts, we found that we did have more congestion than what we were comfortable with,” said Pierce.

Mt. Rose is expecting a busy season and to avoid staffing challenges, it started recruitment in July rather than mid-September.

“A lot of employees starting now, not only get the free pass for themselves, they get a pass for their guest, as well as their kids,” said Pierce.

He adds that recruitment continues. If you’re interested go to https://skirose.com/employment/.

The resort’s goal is to be open in early November and you can get the lowest rate in season passes until September 30th.

