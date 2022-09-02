Movie Minute: One show to rule them all, “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” makes a big debut

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:42 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuted on Amazon Prime Video Thursday, Sept. 1. The epic, fantasy drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings.’ Some characters from the original series return and others are introduced as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle Earth. New episodes debut on the streaming platform every Friday through Oct. 14.

In theaters this weekend, Honk for Jesus. Save your Soul. is a “mock-umentary” about the aftermath of a huge misconduct scandal involving a Southern Baptist Mega Church. Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall) must help her pastor-husband, Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), rebuild their congregation. Honk for Jesus. Save your Soul. is in theaters everywhere Friday.

Gigi & Nate is the feel good movie of the week. A young man’s life (Charlie Rowe) is turned upside down after he is left a quadriplegic. Moving forward seems near impossible until he meets his unlikely service animal, Gigi - a curious and intelligent capuchin monkey. You can see Gigi & Nate in theaters this weekend.

