Honor the 21st anniversary of 9/11 by volunteering in the community throughout the month of September

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Twenty-one years ago on Sept. 11, 2001 - the world changed. The United States will never be the way it was before the Twin Towers fell in a terror attack like no one had ever seen before.

This year, the global group, Just Serve, is partnering with the 9/11 Day Organization to promote the “9/11 Day of Service” initiative. While the 9/11 Day Organization is dedicated to promoting community service in honor of those lost on September 11, 2001, the partnership with Just Serve is to get more people involved in giving back all month long. And there is a local group of Just Serve volunteers helping people in Northern Nevada find ways to give back in honor of the nearly 9,000 people killed or injured during the attack on the world trade centers.

Just Serve is administered by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Media Specialist for northwest Nevada, Mike Peterson, and volunteers, Justin and Kochia Krum, stopped by Morning Break to inspire others in Northern Nevada to find ways to make this community a better place.

