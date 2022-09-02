Fatal crash near Battle Mountain kills 3

BATTLE MOUNTAIN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Aug. 21 south of Battle Mountain.

Officials say around 3:30 a.m., deputies responded to a crash on State Route 305. They say a silver Kia was traveling south when it drove over the centerline into the northbound lane into the path of a white Chevy SUV.

The impact of the crash diverted the Kia to the right where it came to rest, partially blocking the roadway. The Chevy was diverted to the left and left the roadway where it overturned.

The driver of the Kia, 35-year-old Yurinia Ramirez and a female juvenile passenger succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy, 26-year-old Jarrett MacDonald, was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. He was also pronounced dead on the scene. Two male juvenile passengers and a female juvenile passenger, as well as all passengers in the Kia, were transported from the scene for medical treatment for various injuries.

