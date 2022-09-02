City of Reno urges caution around Virginia Lake due to algae bloom

Algae bloom on Virginia Lake from 2021.
Algae bloom on Virginia Lake from 2021.(City of Reno)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:55 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is advising people and their pets to avoid contact with the water of Virginia Lake for two months due to algae bloom.

Caution signs in English and Spanish are posted around the perimeter of the lake warning people not to enter the water.

City officials say drought induced low water condition, high phosphorous levels, and low flow/circulation has created the perfect conditions for the bloom.

The blooms have a potentially harmful concentration of toxins known as cyanotoxins which are a significant risk for the public’s health, as well as their pets.

“We want to remind the community that the City of Reno does not have control over the water flows,” Reno Parks and Recreation Director Jaime Schroeder said. “Due to the drought and the low level of the water in the Truckee River, water entering the Cochran ditch is reduced, so we are unable to properly circulate Virginia Lake.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carleja Ashanique Royal
Two shot, one killed in shooting near Grand Sierra Resort
The scene of a stabbing along Arlington Avenue in downtown Reno.
One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed
Mill Street Shooting
One dead in downtown Reno shooting
Was the precipitation we saw this month enough to help our drought?
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
Edward Doyle Small
Sheriff’s office: Fernley shooting death was a family dispute

Latest News

Tahoe National Forest fire restrictions increase
Movie Minute - September 2, 2022
Movie Minute: One show to rule them all, “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” makes a big debut
9/11 Day of Service
Honor the 21st anniversary of 9/11 by volunteering in the community throughout the month of September
City of Reno says more input is needed before deciding on future of park activity center