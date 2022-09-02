City of Reno says more input is needed before deciding on future of park activity center
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:03 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno says more community input and research is needed before it decides on a proposal to lease Teglia’s Paradise Park Activity Center.
The previously scheduled community meeting for Sept. 7 has been postponed.
The city says its staff will conduct more research, and present a plan for community engagement and input related to the park and center to the public.
