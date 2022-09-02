Arch lighting raising money for children fighting cancer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) held an arch lighting ceremony at the Reno Arch Thursday, September 1, 2022.

This is part of the Know the Gold Campaign for childhood cancer awareness month.

Reno, Sparks, and Fernley issued proclamations in honor of childhood cancer awareness month.

The Know the Gold Campaign aims to help raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer and the Gold Ribbon, which is the national symbol for childhood cancer.

One out of 264 children will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States before the age of 20, and more children are lost to cancer in the U.S. than any other childhood disease combined.

The William N. Pennington Foundation is matching donations to the Know the Gold Campaign dollar-for-dollar up to $500,000 through January 27, 2023.Donations will help northern Nevada families by alleviating the financial and emotional burden of cancer treatments, travel costs, medical debt, and loss of income.

Click here to donate or call (775) 825-0888.

