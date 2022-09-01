Washoe County expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is expanding eligibility for people to get vaccinated against monkeypox.

WCHD is also hosting a monkeypox vaccine clinic on Sept. 13 at Faces NV on 235 W. 2nd Street. You can make an appointment here.

Current eligibility for the vaccine is as follows:

Direct contact in the past 14 days, or household contact of, known or suspected person with monkeypox

Notification from the Health District

Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary, who had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the past 14 days

Those who have or had monkeypox or symptoms of monkeypox are not considered eligible for the vaccine. Instead, they are asked to seek testing or treatment from their medical provider.

A virtual Spanish town hall will also be held on Sept. 7 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m on monkeypox. The event will be hosted on Facebook Live from the Latino De Nevada Facebook page. Spanish will be the primary language spoken during the town hall.

The expanded eligibility comes as another case of monkeypox was reported in Washoe County on Wednesday. The case is the 14th reported in the county and is of a man in his 20′s who was not hospitalized.

