Officials remind people of fire restrictions headed into Labor Day weekend

(Source: WIFR)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:51 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the Labor Day weekend gets underway, officials with the U.S. Forest Service are reminding people of fire restrictions in the Plumas National Forest.

U.S. Forest Service officials have already warned of fire dangers in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

Stage 2 fire restrictions have already been put in place. Campfires are already only allowed in designated recreation sites with a campground host present and inside fire rings.

In places they are allowed, the campfires should never be left unattended, and always be dead-out and cold to the touch before leaving.

Forest Service officials also warn people headed into the forest of the Excessive Heat Warning for the weekend.

Recreation sites with available water are asked to help conserve it to help deal with the drought.

