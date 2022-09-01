NCEDSV to offer suicide prevention training in post sexual assault care

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September kicks off National Suicide Prevention Month and currently, Nevada ranks 12th in the nation for suicide deaths but although we’re out of the top 10, there’s still a long way to go.

That’s why the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (NCEDSV) is continuing the conversation and partnering with the Crisis Support Services of Nevada (CSSNV) to host a new training called, Identifying and Preventing Suicide In Post-Sexual Assault Care.

According to statistics every 73 seconds someone is sexually assaulted in the united states and of those 33% have had suicidal thoughts.

The Interim Executive Director for the coalition, Amanda Bullard said the training will help advocates and health care providers identify the warning signs and best tools to provide victims/survivors.

“One believing them, listening to them, knowing that they’re not alone, and then making sure that we’re connecting them with the individuals that really can do a deeper dive when they need it,” she said.

One example of a great resource is the recently rolled out 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

“When we face trauma, we lose all sense of control and so reaching out can help them find a sense of control, as they work with the advocates, they work through the system that can be complicated and overwhelming,” said Christian Raymer, partnerships and executive support manager at CSSNV. “We want to make that as easy as possible.”

The training is completely free and will take place virtually to make sure transportation is not a barrier.

“With our Native American population, I know they’re the highest among any other ethnicity so we’re trying to get out to our native communities,” said Rita Imus, program coordinator at CSSNV. “A lot of times they’re on rural reservations where they can’t come all the way to Reno.”

Statewide, many organizations have seen a decline in hiring advocates, due to burnout and the cost of living in the area.

The training is another effort to make sure current advocates are empowered on what’s available for those considering suicide.

The webinar will take place Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Recommended Audience: Community and systems-based domestic and sexual violence advocates and other allied professionals working to support victim-survivors.

To register, go to https://ncedsv.coalitionmanager.org/eventmanager/TrainingEventRegistration/Create/1723

