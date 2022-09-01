Morning Break takes the show on the road to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - In a KOLO 8 Morning Break first, the 9 a.m. lifestyle show hit the road. Okay, we just went down the street to Victorian Square for the 2022 Best in the West Rib Cook Off hosted by Nugget Resort Casino. A year’s worth of prep goes into pulling this event off year after year, and we’re not just talking about the Nugget and the city of Sparks. Vendors from Northern Nevada, as far east as Pennsylvania and Virginia and even across the globe like the Australian team come to Reno/Sparks to leave their mark in the world of bar-be-que.

KOLO 8′s Ashley Grams shares a behind-the-scenes look at all the preparation.

Kevin McFarland from Git-R-Smoked is back to defend his title as the 2021 Best in the West Rib Champion.

BJ’s BBQ is always a fan favorite and the owner, Jay Rathmann, has been working this event for 30+ years.

KOLO 8′s John Macaluso shares how Carson City BBQ uses the Rib Cook Off to drum up business for their catering company.

Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko gets a taste of home from Virginia BBQ company, The Checkered Pig.

KOLO 8′s Karlie Drew talks to Jake’s Garage about what it’s like performing at the Rib Cook Off.

Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes and KOLO Cooks shares two delicious BBQ recipes for home grill masters.

Thank you to Randy Kennedy from the Nugget Casino Resort for helping us organize Thursday’s show. Thank you to all the folks working behind the scenes as well: Sam Farnsworth - Director/Editor, Jayde Ryan - Control Room Producer, Ari Schmidt - Field Producer, Wade Barnett and Ray Kinney - Photographers and Rebecca Kitchen - Studio Anchor.

