Local woman benefits from the Student Loan Forgiveness Program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Miriam Esparza works for the non-profit Domestic Violence Resource Center. She says she is charged with helping men and women along with their children escape a violent situation.

“So we help people find resources for emergency housing, clothing food childcare,” says Esparza. “So, we help them navigate the resources we have in the community,” she says.

Esparza has been working for non-profit organizations since she graduated with a criminology degree in 2011. She had $13,000 dollars in loans to pay off. She made monthly payments religiously. She now owes $6,000 dollars.

Then last week…

“People can finally crawl out from under that mountain of debt,” President Biden said as he announced the Student Loan Forgiveness Program.

“It’s nice,” says Esparza. “You know to not have a debt. To not say, oh, I have $100 dollars extra that has to go to this,” she says.

She doesn’t have the specifics yet of just how the loan forgiveness program will work. Chances are she’s like one of 8,000,000 students who don’t have to do anything as the Department of Education has all the income data it needs from her to expunge her loan.

Still, she must face criticism like this:

“I mean I think it’s a fundamental tenant of American Life if you owe money, as challenging as it is, you have an obligation to pay it back,” said Mitch McConnell Senate Minority Leader.

“We work,” replies Esparza. “We also pay taxes. I’ve been paying my loan you know. So, I don’t think there is any slacking really,” she says.

Esparza sees the loan forgiveness program as an opportunity. An opportunity to get out from under and invest that money in a retirement program. She sees others in her situation doing the same-- investing that money into other debt or creating new wealth.

As exciting as the student loan forgiveness program can be, scammers are waiting in the shadows to take advantage of these same students. Telltale signs include asking money to forgive the loan, promising to move the person to the head of the line, or asking for a student loan ID number.

