Four-Run First Fuels Reno’s 4-1 Win Over Las Vegas

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - An early offensive raid powered the Reno Aces (70-55) past the Las Vegas Aviators (61-64) in a 4-1 triumph Wednesday night in front of 3,197 attendees at Greater Nevada Field.

The Aces improved their record to 15-5 against the Aviators in the Silver State Diamond Challenge, presented by Nevada Donor Network.

Reno’s bats came alive early with a four-run first highlighted by a two-run homer from Jordan Luplow for a 4-0 lead.

The Aviators avoided the shutout with a run in the fourth but were unable to muster anymore in the 4-1 final score.

Edwin Uceta (W, 6-1) earned his sixth win of the season with two scoreless innings, allowed no hits, two walks and fanned four batters.

Aces Notables:

Jordan Luplow: 1-for-4, HR (1), 2 RBI.

Dominic Miroglio: 2-for-4, RBI.

Dominic Canzone: 1-for-4, RBI.

Jeff Bain: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K’s.

Reno will continue their six-game homestand against Las Vegas through Sunday, September 4. After the homestand, the Aces will travel to Utah to take on the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, starting Tuesday, September 6. Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

