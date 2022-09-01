Fire danger in Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest remains high
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Fire officials with the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest say the fire danger in the area headed into Labor Day weekend remains high.
“The keys to fire safety are prevention and awareness,” said Rich Martinez, Acting Fire Information Officer. “The public needs to use common sense and be aware of the potential for wildfires no matter what the conditions. A responsible person’s actions before and after a fire starts can make a huge difference in protecting life, property, and natural resources.”
The following Ranger Districts are currently in Stage I Fire Restrictions:
- Austin-Tonopah Ranger District
- Bridgeport Ranger District
- Carson Ranger District
- Mountain-City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District
- Santa Rosa Ranger District
- Spring Mountains National Recreation Area
During Stage 1, the following is prohibited:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stovefire outside of developed recreation sites.
- Smoking outside an enclosed vehicle or building.
- Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame
- Using an explosive
Fire officials urge people to pay attention to items that can cause a spark and extinguish their campfires among other fire mitigation practices.
“The public is the first line of defense in preventing wildfires,” stressed Martinez. “Fire staff on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest thank you for recreating responsibly and using extra precaution to prevent wildfires.”
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.