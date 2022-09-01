Fire danger in Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest remains high

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Fire officials with the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest say the fire danger in the area headed into Labor Day weekend remains high.

“The keys to fire safety are prevention and awareness,” said Rich Martinez, Acting Fire Information Officer. “The public needs to use common sense and be aware of the potential for wildfires no matter what the conditions. A responsible person’s actions before and after a fire starts can make a huge difference in protecting life, property, and natural resources.”

The following Ranger Districts are currently in Stage I Fire Restrictions:

Austin-Tonopah Ranger District

Bridgeport Ranger District

Carson Ranger District

Mountain-City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District

Santa Rosa Ranger District

Spring Mountains National Recreation Area

During Stage 1, the following is prohibited:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stovefire outside of developed recreation sites.

Smoking outside an enclosed vehicle or building.

Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame

Using an explosive

Fire officials urge people to pay attention to items that can cause a spark and extinguish their campfires among other fire mitigation practices.

“The public is the first line of defense in preventing wildfires,” stressed Martinez. “Fire staff on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest thank you for recreating responsibly and using extra precaution to prevent wildfires.”

