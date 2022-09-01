BLM to release fertility control treated wild horses

The gather was also done to reduce the overpopulation of wild horses in the area
Nearly 1,900 excess wild horses were gathered
Nearly 1,900 excess wild horses were gathered
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:14 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has completed its wild horse gather in Elko and White Pine Counties, and will now release mares treated with a population suppression vaccine into the wild once again.

During their gather, they collected 1,897 wild horses from public lands, with the population suppression vaccine GonaCon-Equine given to up to 50 mares.

The mares will get a second dose within approximately 30 days of the first, and be released back into the wild on or about Oct. 20.

“The agency’s top research priority remains the development of safe, practical, effective and long- lasting fertility control methods for wild horses and burros,” said BLM Bristlecone Field Manager Jared Bybee.

BLM says the purpose of these gathers is to “prevent undue or unnecessary degradation of the public lands associated with excess wild horses and to restore a thriving natural ecological balance and multiple-use relationship on public lands,” they said in a press release.

The gather was also done to reduce the overpopulation of wild horses in the area.

