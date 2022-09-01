The Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off is in full swing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thousands of people are making their way out to the Rib Cook Off for meat that’s been smoking for hours.

“For us, preparation starts weeks ahead of time,” said Mike Warren, an owner of Back Forty.

Back Forty perfects their recipes year-round but they’re not the only ones preparing early.

“Most of the crew here got here around Thursday or Friday last week,” said Austin Frion, a cook at Armadillo’s Barbecue.

For the next six days, crews will work around the clock.

“And now, it’s just non-stop cooking until Monday. 24 hours a day, nothing gets turned off,” Frion said.

“It’s just cooking and cooking and cooking.”

The vendors will serve 250,000 pounds of ribs and compete to be named number one.

“That motivates us to come back and continue you know, it’s like winning the Dayton 500,″ Jeff Erb, an owner of Back Forty said.

While the trophies are larger than life, for many cooks, it’s about the people.

“But more importantly, I’ve made a lot of friends and that’s what I love the most,” Frion said.

Frion’s best advice? Keep it low and slow, just like the barbecue.

“Don’t rush it, don’t rush it. Slow and steady take your time, have patience. Grab a beer and a lawn chair just sit and wait and hang out.”

Austin’s here all the way from Madison, Wisconsin! It’s his 16th year cooking ribs pic.twitter.com/5nWF7nfvTQ — Ashley Grams (@AshleyGramsNews) August 31, 2022

Well over 2,000 people work the event behind the scenes. Nugget Director of Communications Randy Kennedy helps to organize the massive event.

“Police and fire, but then there’s cleaning and sanitation. We have an army of the green dumpsters everywhere,” Kennedy said.

“The Health Department comes out to every cooker every day.”

Kennedy says they start planning the cook-off a year in advance.

“Right after the event, we’ll do our debrief with the Nugget internally and with the City of Sparks.”

The calm before the storm… the Rib Cook Off starts at 10:30 am! I’ll be live tonight with Back Forty making some ribs and of course, trying them! @KOLO8 pic.twitter.com/HwyLri38FJ — Ashley Grams (@AshleyGramsNews) August 31, 2022

You can visit the Rib Cook Off at the Nugget until Sept. 5th.

