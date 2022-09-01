ASPCA to provide care to hundreds of dogs rescued from alleged cruelty

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KOLO) - The ASPCA is working to provide help caring for nearly 300 dogs rescued from alleged animal cruelty in Pahrump.

They are doing so at the request of the Nye County Sheriff.

“When the ASPCA received an urgent request to support the Nye County Sheriff and staff with this case, it was clear immediate intervention was necessary to ensure these animals, who appeared to be neglected and suffering from serious medical issues, could be moved to safety so they can receive much-needed care,” said Teresa Ladner, senior director of investigations for the ASPCA.

“The ASPCA’s priority is to prevent and respond to animal cruelty nationwide, and we’re grateful to be in a position where we could mobilize quickly to assist these animals. We thank the Nye County Sheriff’s Office for intervening and recognizing the need for assistance so we can work together to bring an end to this horrific situation.”

The organization is also helping with evidence collection and crime scene processing, legal assistance, forensics exams, daily care, and providing medical and behavioral support for the large breed dogs, most of which are Caucasian Shepherds.

They will also be providing supplies to support the emergency sheltering operation, including additional food and kennels.

Charges of animal cruelty have already been filed based on evidence collected by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. The ASPCA will also provide investigative and legal assistance in the investigation.

