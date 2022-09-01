Advisory issued at Bridgeport Reservoir for harmful algal bloom

SACRAMENTO, California. (KOLO) - A recreational advisory has been issued at Bridgeport Reservoir for a harmful algal bloom.

The Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board is asking fisherman and recreation users to stay out of the water there. Areas of the lake were tested and confirmed to be impacted by the blooms.

The California Water Boards are advising recreators to follow this guidance until further notice:

  • Stay out of the water until further notice, including watercraft.
  • Do not let pets and other animals drink or go into the water, or go near the scum.
  • Stay away from scum, and cloudy or discolored water.
  • Do not eat fish or shellfish from this water.
  • Do not use this water for drinking or cooking. Boiling or filtering will not make the water safe.

The harmful bloom was noticed during the Labor Day Pre-Holiday Assessment. The testing also revealed caution level toxins were present at a second sample collected north of the Bridgeport RV Park.

The Water Board warns these algal blooms can form from cyanobacteria and can cause skin inflammation, itchy skin and rashes, and gastrointestinal distress in people, as well as headaches, agitation, weakness, or abnormal breathing if swallowed while swimming.

Dogs and children are most susceptible to exposure. If you suspect your child or dog may have been exposed, wash them off immediately.

