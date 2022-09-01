25th anniversary celebration for Nothing Bundt Cakes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years of baking and frosting their famous desserts. Today only, the bakery will be giving away 250 of their Confetti Budntlets at the McCarran location.

This celebration is happening nationwide, they are also having an online contest. This contest will allow one lucky fan to receive a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. 25 of the runners up will receive a $100 gift card to Nothing Bundt Cakes. Entries will be accepted now until the 25th of September.

Local Store Owner Shele Faretto shared what makes Nothing Bundt Cakes so special,

“In addition to the celebration I think it’s a good time to say thank you to our guests for continuing to use us for their holidays and family dinners and different celebrations through their lives and be a part of the community. "

Nothing Bundt Cakes opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

