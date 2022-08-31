Sparks judge convicts man in domestic battery trial

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks judge has convicted a man on one count of domestic battery.

Howard Wayne Cates was sentenced to 180 days in the Washoe County Jail, suspended for two years on the condition he spend two days in the Washoe County Jail, complete 48 hours of community service, and complete 26 weeks of domestic violence counseling.

Cates must also pay a $500 fine, as well as additional court fines and assessments, a $35 domestic violence fee, and he was ordered not to have contact with the victim.

In July of 2020, Sparks Police was called for a domestic disturbance. The victim told responding officers Cates was intoxicated and had been screaming and swearing at her and their adult daughter.

The victim says Cates pushed her, causing her to fall onto the staircase in their residence.

“The Sparks City Attorney’s Office will continue to aggressively prosecute crimes of domestic violence and stand up to defendants who batter their partners,” said Sparks City Attorney Wes Duncan. “Our ‘End the Silence of Domestic Violence’ initiative is focused on giving a voice to victims of crime and holding domestic abusers accountable. Domestic violence will not be tolerated, and my office will continue to use its resources to prosecute and deter this behavior in our community.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.